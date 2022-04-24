IPL 2022: SRH pacer Jansen terms his spell against RCB as his best one with white ball

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Marco Jansen, who scalped three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, said that the spell was his best with the white ball so far.

Hyderabad chased down a 69-run target in just eight overs to register a spectacular nine-wicket win over Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH.

"I try to keep it as simple as possible, sometimes it works. I thought the ball was going to swing nicely after the first ball I bowled, the second ball was angled across the right-hander, but I enjoyed the third wicket the most (Rawat's wicket). This is the best spell I have bowled with the white ball so far," said Jansen in a post-match presentation.

Chasing a paltry 69-run target started off steadily as openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma ensured that their team did not lose any early wicket.

Skipper Williamson was happy to play a sheet anchor role and allowed Abhishek Sharma to attack from the other end as the 2016 champions crossed the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

Harshal Patel finally broke the 64-run partnership dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 47 but it was too little too late for RCB as Hyderabad chased down the 69-run target in just 8 overs winning the match by nine wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

