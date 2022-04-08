IPL 2022: Sticks attached to the team flags not allowed inside stadium

BCCI and Mumbai police have joined hands to devise a new set of rules and regulations for the spectators visiting the stadium during the match. As per a report by The Indian Express, it is being said that the sticks attached to the team flags are not permitted inside the stadium. According to Indian Express, the BCCI and the Mumbai Police felt that the sticks could be utilized as weapons and cause violence, leading to injuries to the players if thrown at someone on the field.



The report added that the fans weren’t allowed to take their team flags inside, and were asked to drop them at the entrance gate. “A team like Mumbai Indians used to keep their flag before every game on their respective seats. As this time there is no home game and the BCCI is looking after hosting each game, it was decided not to allow flags for the general public,” an MCA official said.25-year-old Chirag Khilare, a die-hard RCB fan, was asked to leave his flag outside the stadium. “I pleaded during RCB vs RR game in Wankhede Stadium. I told them that I’m a die-hard fan of Virat and this flag means a lot to me but security didn’t allow it. It was only after requesting for one hour, I was allowed to take my flag for this game but they told me next time they can’t do anything,” Khilare said.