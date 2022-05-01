IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

Pune, May 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in match 46 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The match also marks the return of M.S Dhoni as the captain of Chennai after Ravindra Jadeja gave up the job on the eve of Sunday's game.

After winning the toss, Williamson confirmed that his team is unchanged from their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans. "For us, chasing is a thing that we have done it pretty well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team."

Dhoni, captaining his first match of IPL 2022, said all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube are not fit for the match, which paves the way for opener Devon Conway and pacer Simarjeet Singh to come into the playing eleven.

"You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey (next year), whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know; that's a different thing. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit."

"The kind of catches we have dropped are not the ones you can practise. With the ball, we don't want to bowl big overs, 18 runs is okay but not 24-25 runs. Those are the areas you need to work on," stated Dhoni.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor