IPL 2022: Sunrisers win toss, elect to bowl first against Knight Riders

Mumbai, April 15 Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson said the dew factor was the main reason for choosing to bowl first.

"Pretty good wicket but dew factor to consider," he said

SRH made one change to the squad that beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on April 11, with Jagadeesha Suchith replacing Washington Sundar in the XI.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said he was happy to bat first. They made three changes, bringing in Aaron Finch, Aman Khan and Sheldon Jackson for Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane and Rasikh Salam.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Adien Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripahti, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan.

