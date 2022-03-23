IPL 2022: Suresh Raina to make commentary debut; Ravi Shastri returns

Suresh Raina will lead the parade of glittering stars and cricketing heroes in the commentary panel for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The 15th edition of the IPL will feature some of the 85 commentators across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali, and the newly added Gujarati feed.

Former Indian men's team head coach Ravi Shastri is making a comeback to the commentary panel while Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Harbhajan Singh are all set to make their debut. A popular personality in the IPL broadcast team, Mayanti Langer Binny too makes a comeback after a gap of two years.

To bring fans closer to all the exhilarating action, IPL 2022 will be telecasted across nine languages. The inclusion of Gujarat Titans this season has seen the introduction of a new Gujarati feed for the fans as part of the overall offering. An immensely popular voice on the radio, Dhavnit Thaker, who also is a Gujarati actor and singer, will team up with Nayan Mongia and Manprit Juneja among others in the Gujarati commentary team.

Former India coach and cricketer, Ravi Shastri, part of the commentary panel, said, "I am excited to be back in the commentary box after five years and associate with Star Sports for one of the world's most popular sporting leagues, TATA IPL. Star Sports has always leveraged technological innovations to provide an immersive experience and I look forward to interacting with IPL players as well as the fans remotely during the game."

Former India cricketer, Suresh Raina, part of the Hindi commentary panel, said, "After being part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, I am excited to associate with the league in a new avatar, as part of the IPL Hindi commentary panel for Star Sports. Over the years, the Hindi commentary has done an incredible job which has resulted in its popularity and I am looking forward to being a part of this new journey with the start of TATA IPL 2022 from March 26."

The complete list of commentators and presenters on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar:

World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, W V Raman, and Daren Ganga

Hindi and English: Jatin Sapru, Mayanti Langer Binny, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Suren Sundaram, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Mohd Kaif, and Dhawal Kulkarni

Tamil: Bhavna Balakrishnan, Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Vishnu Hariharan, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, K Srikkanth, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, R Sathish, and Russel Arnold

Telugu: Vindhya Vishaka M, M Anand Sri Krishna, Kaushik NC, R Sridhar, MSK Prasad, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna, Kalyan Kollarapu, Ashish Reddy, and T Suman

Kannada: Madhu Mailankody, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Sumesh Goni, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Akhil Balachandra, Pavan Deshpande, Venkatesh Prasad, and Veda Krishnamurthy

Marathi: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, and Amol Muzumdar

Bangla: Sanjeeb Mukherjea, RR Varun Kaushik, Saradindu Mukherjee, Joydeep Mukherjee, and Saurasish Lahiri

Malayalam: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, and CM Deepak

Gujarati: Karan Mehta, Manan Desai, Dhvanit Thaker, Akash Trivedi, Manprit Juneja, and Nayan Mongia.

