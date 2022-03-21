IPL 2022: Taskin Ahmed to replace Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants?

Lucknow Super Giants were dealt with a big blow ahead of IPL 2022 after Mark Wood was ruled out of the cash rich league due to elbow injury. Now the buzz is that the KL Rahul led side are likely to rope in Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed as replacement player. As per Bangladesh website, Kaler Kanth, Gautam Gambhir called in Dhaka on Sunday evening (March 20) and made the proposal. “I want Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the team and that is for the whole season. If he agrees to the offer, Taskin will have to leave for India before the next two Tests against South Africa,” the former Indian opener was quoted as saying.

Taskin, who has so far taken 23 wickets in 33 T20Is, is currently serving Bangladesh in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa, which concludes on March 23. He reportedly got the news after the second ODI in Wanderers. He has asked for some time to discuss the proposal with the team management and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Notably, Taskin has been selected in Bangladesh’s squad for the subsequent two-match Test series against South Africa. However, if he agrees to serve the Super Giants, he’ll have to give the Test series a miss. Lucknow will begin their IPL campaign against Gujarat Titans who will be led by Hardik Pandya.



