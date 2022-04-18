IPL 2022: Third member from Delhi Capitals team tests positive for COVID-19

A support staff member from Delhi Capitals team has also tested positive for COVID-19 as per a Espncricinfo report. The report states that t the other positive case concerns a support staff member. This takes the total number of cases in this IPL to three after Captials' physiotherapist Patrick Farhart had become the first person to test positive this season. The latest cases emerged two days before Capitals' next match, which is scheduled in Pune against Punjab Kings.

There is no information yet on whether the match would be affected, but Capitals cancelled their scheduled travel to Pune on Monday after the entire contingent was asked to go into in-room quarantine. It is understood that the entire Capitals contingent is undergoing fresh testing, based on which the next step is likely to be decided. Farhart had tested positive the day before Capitals played Royal Challengers Banglaore at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. As per the IPL rules any person testing positive in the tournament bubble would need to isolate for a minimum of seven days. To re-enter the bubble, the person would need to return consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart. If a franchise had multiple positive cases, the rule says the team can take the field with a minimum of 12 players, including seven Indians and one substitute.