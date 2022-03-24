IPL 2022 to be MS Dhoni's last season as player?

On Thursday, Dhoni decided to step down from CSK’s captaincy role after leading them in 13 editions of the Indian Premier League in the past.Dhoni led CSK in 213 IPL matches since the inception of the lucrative tournament in 2008 and under his astounding leadership, the franchise appeared in nine IPL finals and won the title on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 & 2021).CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan explained that Dhoni was considering to hand over the leadership role to Jadeja who has been with the franchise since 2012.

He also said that CSK management has accepted this decision taken by Dhoni."See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us," Viswanthan told PTI. "He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force." Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: "I don't think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don't know about him (what he thinks)."As per CSK press release too, Dhoni will play this season and beyond. During the IPL 2022 players’ retention list, Jadeja was retained as CSK’s first choice player for INR 16 crore while Dhoni pushed himself to the second spot with the amount of INR 12 crore. CSK will play its first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

