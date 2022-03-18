IPL 2022 to have Gujarati commentary, Irfan Pathan, Nayan Mongia part of the panel

The 15th edition of the IPL is all set to begin from March 26. Now the buzz is that for the first time ever, Gujarati commentary will also be introduced for the upcoming season. Usually, apart from English and Hindi, the official broadcasters of the tournament have also managed to keep the audience enthralled with Tamil and Kannada commentary in the last few years apart from other regional languages. Now Gujarati and Marathi languages have also been added to the mix.

We all want to show how this IPL is different from the previous 14 and what is new in it. This time IPL will have commentary in Bengali and Malayalam on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, we will also do commentary of the entire tournament in Marathi language. The entire IPL is being organized in Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra. No other state in India watches as much cricket as Maharashtra. According to the market and this time in IPL 74 matches will be shown in Marathi language. Apart from this, the Gujarat team is new, so we are doing Gujarati commentary for the first time”, said Sanjog Gupta Head (Sports) of Disney Star as quoted by the Indian Express. According to reports, the Gujarati commentary panel will feature the likes of former wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia, veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan, ex-stumper, and the chairman of selectors Kiran More and one of the popular radio jockeys of Gujarat