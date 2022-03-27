IPL 2022: Umesh pleased with his performance, thanks coach and captain for trusting him

Mumbai, March 27 After a comfortable six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Umesh Yadav, who troubled the opposition batters with his swing and pace, said that he is very happy with the performance and thanked head coach and captain for trusting him.

KKR bowlers Umesh Yadav (2/20) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/23) bowled well and restricted Chennai Super Kings to 131-5 despite a fighting fifty by former captain MS Dhoni (50 off 38).

In reply, opener Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock (44 off 34) while Sam Billings (25), Nitish Rana (20) and Shreyas Iyer (20 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat as KKR chased down the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand to win the opening match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year old pacer, got the Player of Match award for his match-winning performance.

"Getting this (Player of Match award) after 2 years and I am very happy with the performance. I haven't played white-ball cricket for a while and thanks to the head coach and captain for keeping trust in me and telling me that I am going to be in the starting eleven," said Umesh at the post-match presentation.

Umesh also spoke about the areas where he is working to improve his bowling rhythm.

"I am actually working on my rhythm because after having played a lot of Tests, the rhythm is such that when you have to start you gotta land in the right areas to extract the swing. As a fast bowler and outswing bowler, you always feel good to get a wicket in the first over and that helps build the pressure. Usually, I take my training and work ethic and feel really well," he said.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer also praised the experienced pacer for his performance as well as his hard-work.

"Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too. Really chuffed to see him perform today," said Iyer.

