IPL 2022: Umran, Bhuvneshwar star as Hyderabad bowl out Punjab for 151

Mumbai, April 17 Umran Malik (4/28) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) shared seven wickets between themselves as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled out Punjab Kings for 151 in their 20 overs at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

For Punjab, Liam Livingstone top-scored with 60 in a performance where they struggled to get going at the top in absence of regular opener and captain Mayank Agarwal. He also shared a stand of 71 with Shahrukh Khan (26) to lend some respectability to Punjab's total.

Punjab lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh in power-play. Dhawan, standing in for an injured Agarwal, never looked at ease after taking a blow on his box in the opening over. The left-hander came down the pitch to pull off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but found mid-on.

Singh hit T Natarajan for back-to-back fours but the left-arm pacer had the last laugh as the batter missed the flick and ball took an inner edge to keeper. Livingstone began by scooping Marco Jansen for a four followed by cover drive for another four and ended power-play with a six scooped by using the pace from the left-arm pacer over fine leg.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60, Shahrukh Khan 26; Umran Malik 4/28, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/22) against Sunrisers Hyderabad

