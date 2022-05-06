IPL 2022: Warner cherishes his friendship with former teammates Williamson, Rashid Khan

Even after going separate ways, the bond between Kane Williamson, David Warner and Rashid Khan, who represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) together for years is still strong.

After making a statement against his previous franchise on Thursday with an unbeaten 92 that helped Delhi Capitals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs, DC opener David Warner took to Instagram to share a picture with the current SRH captain Kane Williamson.

"I have missed you bro @kane_s_w #cricket #mates," read the caption of the picture.

With two all-time greats of the sport posing together for a picture and having a reunion of sorts, it was not too late till an up and coming great in form of spinner Rashid Khan joined the reunion as well.

"Me too," commented the spinner.

After a poor run of form with the bat and a poor start as a captain, Warner was stripped off his SRH captaincy and later even dropped from the playing XI during the second leg of the season. This caused fury among fans, who accused the franchise of mistreating the explosive opener. Eventually, Warner was picked by Delhi Capitals in the 2022 IPL auction, a franchise he represented from 2009-13, for Rs 6.25 crore. He represented SRH from 2014-21.

Currently, Warner is having a fantastic season with the Capitals. In 8 innings, he has scored 356 runs at an average of 59.33 and the best score of 92*. He has slammed four half-centuries for DC this season.

Rashid Khan, was also a vital part of the Men in Orange as a spinner, representing the franchise from 2017-21. He picked up 91 wickets for the franchise. He was eventually picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 15 crore. Picking up Khan has paid rich dividends to GT, as he has picked up 11 wickets for the franchise so far at an average of over 27 and a cheap economy rate of 6.84. The 23-year old has also showed off his skills with the bat, winning matches for his side with 40 against CSK and 31* against SRH.

Lastly, Kane Williamson has been loyal to SRH. SRH under his captaincy is currently placed sixth in the points table, with 10 points. Captain Kane though has not had a great season with the bat so far. He has scored 199 runs in 10 innings at an average of 22.11. Only one half-century has come out of his bat, with 57 being his best score. His strike rate of 96.13 is also sub-par as per the format's requirements.

Coming to the matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 8 while Delhi Capitals will also take on Chennai Super Kings on the same date. Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

