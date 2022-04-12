IPL 2022: Washington Sundar ruled out of Hyderabad's next two games due to hand injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Washington Sundar is likely to miss at least two games due to a hand injury. Against Gujarat Titans on Monday, Sundar couldn't complete the quota of 4 overs. In the three overs that he bowled, Sundar had conceded just 14 runs. Though SRH went on to win the match, Sundar's injury has emerged as a concern.

“Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger,” SRH head coach Tom Moody said after the match. “We must monitor that over the next two-three days. Hopefully, it isn’t a significant blow. I’d imagine it’d take probably a week or so to settle down.”Sundar wasn't the only one who sustained an injury in the match against Gujarat. Top-order batter Rahul Tripathi had also hurt himself in the field. Speaking of Tripathi, Moody confirmed that the injury isn't a serious one. With two wins in four matches, SRH are placed 8th in the IPL 2022 points table at present. They next face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

