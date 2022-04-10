IPL 2022: We did pretty well to get 215, says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals amassed a mammoth 215 for 5 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium. Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner put up a 93-run partnership to give Delhi Capitals a flying start and lay the foundation for a total in excess of 200.

"I love watching Warner bat. Our execution was well. We did pretty well to get 215," said Prithvi Shaw during the mid-innings break.

Prithvi Shaw was hit on the helmet by pacer Umesh Yadav in the third over of the match but that did not disturb his concentration as the Delhi opener scored 51 off 29 balls and along with hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 175.86. Shaw-Warner had helped Delhi reach the 50-run mark in just 24 balls. By the end of the first six overs in powerplays, Delhi had scored 68 runs without the loss of any wicket.

"I am fine. Keeping it simple from my side. Just trying to strike. The powerplay was really important for us. It is a good total as well," said Prithvi Shaw.

