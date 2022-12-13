IPL 2023: 405 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2022 06:30 PM2022-12-13T18:30:00+5:302022-12-13T18:30:00+5:30

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced its final IPL 2023 auction list that includes 405 players, who will go under the hammer during the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players.

Thirty-Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list, which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 are from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being reserved for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore apart from their Rs 90 crore salary cap for the auction.

