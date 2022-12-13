IPL 2023: 405 cricketers to go under the hammer on December 23 in Kochi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced its final IPL 2023 auction list that includes 405 players, who will go under the hammer during the mini-auction in Kochi on December 23. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players.

Thirty-Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list, which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players, of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 are from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being reserved for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Each team will have an additional Rs 5 crore apart from their Rs 90 crore salary cap for the auction.