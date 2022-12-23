IPL 2023 auction: Mayank Agarwal hurt, the way he was treated by Punjab Kings

Legendary West Indies player Chris Gayle on Thursday said it was disappointing to see how Punjab Kings released Mayank Agarwal despite all the contributions he made for the former finalists over the years. Gayle said Agarwal is probably hurt after he was released ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings after KL Rahul moved to Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. The India opener had been one of the most consistent performers for PBKS in IPL, having scored 1513 runs, including a hundred, in 60 matches between 2018 and 2022.Mayank even sacrificed his opening spot to make sure Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened for PBKS midway during IPL 2022.

Mayank will definitely get picked. I would be very disappointed if he doesn't. Because he is such an explosive player," Gayle told news agency PTI."He has probably hurt within himself at not being retained by Punjab after what he sacrificed for the franchise and to be treated like that is disappointing but I hope teams still believe in him and give him good money. He is a fantastic team man as well," he added. Mayank Agarwal is one of the high profile players at today's IPL auction with a base price of 1 crore.