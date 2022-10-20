IPL 2023: Brad Haddin appointed assistant coach of Punjab Kings

Former Australia wicketkeeper batter Brad Haddin has joined Punjab Kings as assistant coach ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League. The 44-year-old joining Punjab franchise was on the cards after the IPL franchise roped in World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach, replacing Indian great Anil Kumble.

Both Haddin and Bayliss share a good working relationship and were together even at Sunrisers Hyderabad. Haddin represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs and 34 T20s. Haddin has represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL as player in 2011. ''Haddin has been appointed as an assistant coach. The rest of the support staff will be appointed soon,'' an IPL source told PTI on Thursday.

Besides Kumble, the team did not renew the contracts of assistant coach Jonty Rhodes and bowling coach Damien Wright. Former South Africa batter Rhodes had joined Punjab ahead of the 2020 edition, while Wright came on board the following year. With the team not able to make the playoffs for the past three seasons, the management has decided to part ways with the support staff members after not extending Kumble's contract.