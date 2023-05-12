IPL 2023: Feel fortunate to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore from Day One, says Virat Kohli

Jaipur, May 12 Talismanic Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli stated that he considers himself fortunate to be playing for the franchise from Day One of his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I feel really fortunate to have played for one franchise from day one. It's been a constant relationship based on trust from both ends that we are working for the same thing and the value that I have seen fans connecting with me very organically is because of the fact that we play the game for the right reasons," stated Kohli in a video posted by the franchise on their Twitter account.

Kohli made his debut for the franchise in the first season of the IPL in 2008. In 234 matches for the franchise, the right-handed batter has scored 7044 runs at an average of 36.50 and strike-rate of 129.41.

"I am really honoured and fortunate to be here for so long, in a place where I absolutely love coming to every year and start the IPL journey all over again. So, it's always very exciting," he added.

Kohli has also scored five tons and 50 half-centuries in the IPL while topping run-making charts in the 2016 edition of the tournament. He also led the franchise in 141 games, winning 68 times while ending up on the losing side on 71 occasions.

In IPL 2023, has been the pillar of RCB's batting while opening the innings with skipper Faf Du Plessis, making 420 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42 and strike-rate of 133.76, including six half-centuries.

Bangalore are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches. Their next match in IPL 2023 will be against third-ranked Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

