Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 : Following his side's two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Sikandar Raza said that after he got dismissed, he had "demons in his head" as he had previously failed to perform in previous games he got with the side.

A fighting half-century from Sikandar Raza and an entertaining cameo by Shahrukh Khan powered Punjab Kings to a hard-fought two-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday.

"Feels great, to be honest. When I got out, there were a few demons in my head. Credit to Shahrukh. Nice to get a fifty but if we had lost, I would not have felt so good. It is one of the biggest stage. You are here and you want to do well. I have had two average games which was there in my head. Jitesh's wicket was very crucial. Had he stayed on for 6-8 balls, he would have finished the game himself. But the way Shahrukh came out hitting his first ball for six, I was confident in him," said Raza in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, LSG posted 159/8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by PBKS. KL Rahul found form, scoring 74 in 56 consisting of eight fours and a six. Kyle Mayers (29), Krunal Pandya (18) and Marcus Stoinis (15) made some other notable contributions for their side to help them reach a modest total.

Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, taking 3/31 in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada also took 2/34 in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Brar took one scalp each.

In chase of 160, PBKS was reduced to 75/4, with a counter-attacking knock coming from Matthew Short (34 in 22 balls with five fours and a six). A half-century from Sikandar Raza (57 off 41 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Harpreet Bhatia (22) kept the game alive for PBKS.

A cameo of 23* (10) balls from Shahrukh Khan helped PBKS clinch a two-wicket win.

Yudhvir Singh was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 2/19 in three overs. Mark Wood took 2/35 in his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi also got two scalps while Krisnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each.

Raza clinched the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning all-round show.

With this win, PBKS has jumped to the fourth position in the points table with three wins and two losses in five matches. They have a total of six points. LSG is in second position with a similar win-loss record, but they have an inferior net run rate which puts them below toppers Rajasthan Royals.

Brief Scores: LSG: 159/8 (KL Rahul 74, Kyle Mayers 29, Sam Curran 3/31) lost against PBKS: 161/8 in 19.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 57, Matthew Short 34, Yudhvir Singh 2/19).

