Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19 : Following his side's 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) Rohit Sharma heaped praises on young Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma, who has been impressive in his stint with five-time champions so far, saying that "he will be seen playing for some different teams".

Cameron Green's fifty followed by Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Piyush Chawla's fiery spells helped Mumbai Indians (MI) clinch a 14-run win as they bundled out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for 178 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

The skipper heaped praises on Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar.

"We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can do. I love his approach. He does not play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams. Life has come a full circle. Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death," said the skipper during a post-match presentation.

Tilak was one of the best finds of the season for MI in their last season, which was a disappointing one as they finished at the bottom. Tilak scored 397 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.09 and a strike rate of 131.02. He also scored two fifties last season, with the best score of 61. The Hyderabad southpaw has continued his red-hot form in 2023, having scored 214 runs in five matches at an average of 53.80 and a strike rate of 158.52 so far, with a half-century so far. His best score this season is 84* and is the seventh in the list of top run-getters this season.

Rohit also talked about his time with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers side in IPL.

"I have got a lot of memories here (in Hyderabad). I played for three years here. Won a trophy as well. Love coming back here," said Rohit.

Before his stint with MI, Rohit Sharma represented a now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL from 2008-2010, winning the IPL 2009 with the side.

In 46 matches with Deccan, he scored 935 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of over 130. He scored eight fifties for the franchise, with the best score of 76. He was one of the stars of Deccan's 2009 campaign, scoring 362 matches in 16 matches at an average of 27.84 with a half-century and best score of 52. He also took 11 wickets that season, with the best bowling figures of 4/6 against his future team, MI.

Rohit also talked about backing the youngsters who are getting their first taste of IPL and his own role as a hard-hitting batter in the powerplay.

"To settle them (youngsters) in is important for us. We had a couple of guys who had not played IPL before. We had to back them. They are coming into their own. I am enjoying what I am doing (with the bat). It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big. We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely," said Rohit.

Put to bat first by SRH, MI posted a total of 192/5 in their 20 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (38 off 31 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18 balls with six fours) gave MI a flying start once again with a quickfire 41-run stand. Following the dismissal of openers and Suryakumar Yadav (7), Cameron Green and Tilak Verma stitched a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tilak scored 37 in 17 balls, consisting of two fours and four sixes, continuing his good run in the tournament. Green also brought up his first IPL half-century, scoring 64* in 40 balls with six fours and two sixes. Green and a cameo from Tim David (16) helped MI reach a competitive total.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, taking 2/43 in his four overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan got a wicket each.

In the chase of 193, SRH lost Harry Brook (9) and Rahul Tripathi (7) cheaply to Jason Behrendorff, reducing the side to 25/2. Then it was skipper Markram and Mayank Agarwal who stitched a 46-run stand for the third wicket to bring their side back into the game. Markram was dismissed for 22 off 17 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen gave his side a chance at win with his 36 in just 16 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. But his dismissal and Agarwal's wicket for 48 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six reduced SRH to 132/6 in 14.5 overs. The home side could not really make a comeback after it and was folded for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

Behrendorff (2/37) and Riley Meredith (2/33) were the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla also took 2/43 in his four overs. Arjun Tendulkar took 1/18 in 2.5 overs and Cameron Green also got a wicket.

With this win, MI is at the sixth spot in the points table with three wins and two losses, with a total of six points. SRH is in ninth position with two wins and three losses, with a total of four points.

Green got the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 (Mayank Agarwal 48, Heinrich Klaasen 36; Jason Behrendorff 2-37).

