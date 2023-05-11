Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 : Following his side's 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja jokingly remarked that he keeps hearing people chanting skipper MS Dhoni name and when he bats up the order, crowds wait for him to get out so that they can get to see the legendary wicketkeeper bat.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's blistering knocks followed by Matheesha Pathirana's three-wicket haul helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch a 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what is the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone is doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

In 12 matches and eight innings, the all-rounder has scored 113 runs at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 141.25. His best score is 25*.

In 12 matches, he has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 19.18 and an economy rate of 7.13. His best bowling figures are 3/20. He has won three 'Man of the Match' awards in IPL 2023 so far.

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. No batter could touch the 30-run mark. From the top order, Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) scored some useful runs. Contributions in the middle order came from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayadu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and MS Dhoni (20).

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/18 in his three overs. Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC's top order imploded once again and was reduced to 25/3. Then a 59-run stand between Rilee Rossouw (35) and Msh Pandey (27) brought back DC into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC lost the match by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket.

Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

With this win, CSK is in the second position with seven wins, four losses and a total of 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result as well. DC is still at the bottom of the table, with four wins and seven losses. They have only eight points to their name.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, MS Dhoni 20; Mitchell Marsh 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Msh Pandey 27; Matheesha Pathirana 3-37).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor