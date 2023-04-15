IPL 2023: MI's Tim David feels Cameron Green's winning cameo against DC will help all-rounder, team going forward

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Ahead of his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tim David said that Cameron Green's winning cameo of 17 in eight balls against Delhi Capitals in their previous game will help the 23-year-old and the team going forward.

MI and LSG will lock horns in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"It is his first couple of games in the IPL. It can be different, it can be eye-opening, those first few games coming in as a well-regarded international player. It is awesome for him, and I know we are all looking forward to seeing what he can do over this season for us. We are very confident that when we play our best, we are going to score big scores. We have got power right through the order. We are excited, because we know that we have got seven or eight guys that throughout the course of the season can play match-winning knocks," said David as quoted by ESPNCricinfo ahead of the match.

Green has not had a great start to IPL. He has scored 34 runs in three matches at an average of 17 and has taken only one wicket. He was bought by MI for Rs 17.5 crore in the IPL 2023 auction last year.

It appears that Green's role will be flexible throughout the season as he was moved down the order to number six in the match against DC after playing two games batting at number three.

"It actually was not planned (On Green's role in the team and batting order). The way we feel like, we line up, we are just going to go with whoever is best matched for that situation at the time. We feel like we have got a really powerful middle order along with obviously the top-order guys who are settled. It is something that we've spoken about as a team. We are just going to be really flexible, and we are all prepared to play our role for the team," said David.

On the last game's chase, for which David-Green stitched a 30-run stand in 3.1 overs, David said that the win was confidence-giving.

"Chasing and trying to finish off the game the other night was tough. They bowled a really good last couple of overs in tough batting conditions, so it was great to have that partnership with Greeny and get us over the line. For me, knowing how much confidence I got out of that game, I think it will be even more so for Cam," said David.

MI is in ninth place in the points table with a win and two losses in three matches. They have a total of two points. KKR is in the fourth-place with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.

