IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey for IPL

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 10, 2023 11:10 AM2023-03-10T11:10:02+5:302023-03-10T11:10:21+5:30

Mumbai Indians released their brand-new outfit through social media.Taking to Twitter, MI posted a picture, in which skipper Rohit Sharma and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan can be seen smiling by donning the latest jersey.

“Ufff…. Ye muskan ki chamak dekh rahe ho,” MI wrote in the caption, and also shared a link for the fans to buy the new kit.The five-time IPL champions stuck to their traditional blue-gold shade with a bit of variation in design. Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

