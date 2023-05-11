Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 : Following his side's 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni said that his job is to hit a few deliveries and is happy to contribute to team's total with the few deliveries he gets to play.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's blistering knocks followed by Matheesha Pathirana's three-wicket haul helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch a 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"It turned a lot in the second half. Our spinners use the seam more than other bowlers. I wanted the bowlers to bowl their best deliveries but not go looking for wickets. We can still do better as a batting unit. There were a few shots you are better off avoiding on this pitch. There were a couple where the execution was not right; we can live with that. Good thing is, Moeen and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) got to bat. As we get closer to the last phase, everyone has a few deliveries under their belt. My job is to hit a few deliveries. Do not make me run a lot. Happy to contribute whatever deliveries I am getting. That is how I am practising as well.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni has batted down the order. He has scored 96 runs in eight innings at an average of 48.00. He has been dismissed only twice this IPL. He has the best score of 32* this year. He has smashed three fours and 10 sixes this year. His strike rate of 204.25.

Opting to bat first, CSK posted a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. No batter could touch the 30-run mark. From the top order, Ruturaj Gaikwad (24) and Ajinkya Rahane (21) scored some useful runs. Contributions in the middle order came from Shivam Dube (25), Ambati Rayadu (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and MS Dhoni (20).

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/18 in his three overs. Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed got one wicket each.

In the chase of 168, DC's top order imploded once again and was reduced to 25/3. Then a 59-run stand between Rilee Rossouw (35) and Msh Pandey (27) brought back DC into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC lost the match by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also took a wicket.

Jadeja won the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

With this win, CSK is in the second position with seven wins, four losses and a total of 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result as well. DC is still at the bottom of the table, with four wins and seven losses. They have only eight points to their name.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, MS Dhoni 20; Mitchell Marsh 3-18) vs Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Msh Pandey 27; Matheesha Pathirana 3-37).

