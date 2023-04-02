IPL 2023: Quick half-centuries from Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson power RR to 203/5 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Quick half-centuries from openers Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a massive score of 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad on Sunday.

After being put to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an explosive start to their side. Jaiswal started on a solid note, smashing three fours in the first two overs.

The next two overs bowled by skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar went expensive. Buttler-Jaiswal smashed 17 runs and 19 runs respectively in both overs.

The Royals crossed the 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs.

Buttler continued from where he left in the previous season as he brought up his half-century in just 20 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and three sixes.

After being smashed for three fours in the sixth over, Fazalhaq Farooqi got better off Buttler as he cleans him up for 54 off 22 balls, his knock consisted of seven fours and three sixes. RR was 85/1 in 5.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, RR scored 85/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (30*) joined by skipper Sanju Samson (0*).

Skipper Sanju Samson was next up on the crease and he continued from where Buttler left off. He smashed Umran Malik for two fours in the eighth over, helping RR cross the 100-run mark in just 7.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR was at 122/1, with Samson (21*) and Jaiswal (46*) unbeaten.

Jaiswal raced to his 50 in just 34 balls. His knock consists of eight fours. The duo of Samson-Jaiswal brought up the 50-run stand in just 36 balls.

Farooqi got his second scalp. He dismisses Jaiswal for 54 off 37 balls, consisting of nine fours. Mayank Agarwal took a fine catch at the deep midwicket. RR was 139/2 in 12.3 overs. The 54-run stand between Samson-Jaiswal came to an end.

Devdutt Paddikal was next up on the crease.

RR touched the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs.

Been expensive so far, the 'Jammu Express' Umran Malik struck as he uprooted Paddikal's off stump, sending him back for just two runs. RR was 151/3 in 14.1 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR is 160/3, with Samson (41*) and Riyan Parag (5*) unbeaten.

Riyan Parag's stay at the crease was also shortlived as he could make only seven runs in six balls. He was caught by Fazalhaq at the short third man. RR was 171/4 in 16.1 overs.

Samson brought up his half-century in just 28 balls.

Natrajan got his second wicket as he put an end to Samson's innings at 55 off 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and four sixes. RR was 187/5 in 18.3 overs.

RR touched the 200-run mark in 19.5 overs.

RR concluded their innings at 203/5 in 20 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer (20*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Natrajan was the pick of the bowlers for RR with 2/23. Farooqi took 2/41 in his four overs as well. Umran got one wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RR: 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, Jos Buttler 54, T Natrajan 2/23) vs SRH. .

