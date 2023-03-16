IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad unveil new jersey ahead of 16th season

Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled their official jersey ahead of the forthcoming edition of the (IPL) 2023. The franchise will kickstart their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of the league on Sunday, April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad-based side customised their jersey, keeping it ‘cool, fun and fiery’ as they took to their official social media handle to share the new kit. While the IPL 2023 is slated to get underway on March 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 has have some of the best T20 players in the world. New skipper Aiden Markram will be the flag bearer of the franchise and is one of the most stable T20 batsmen in the world. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the prominent Indian player in the squad and has been a consistent performer for the team. Harry Brook, the English recruit, is an explosive batsman.