IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, April 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein is making his debut for SRH while Abdul Samad is making his comeback to the side.

"We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn't be much dew tonight. Hopefully, we bat well and put in a good total. All experimentation is finished, time to get results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy," said SRH skipper Aiden Markram at the toss.

"We lost Washi, that's a big loss for us. It's an opportunity for someone to cement a spot. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven't been up to par, haven't posted good totals. Akeal makes his debut, Samad also comes back," he added.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals also made one change with Priyam Garg making his debut for the side and replacing Aman Khan.

"It's about putting the best foot forward and adapting to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put on a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that's a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out," said Warner at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

