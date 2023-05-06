IPL 2023: Verbal exchange between Mohammed Siraj-Phil Salt during RCB-DC match

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Phil Salt got into a verbal exchange during the match between both sides at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

In the fifth over of Delhi Capitals' run chase of 182 set by RCB, Siraj was smashed for 6,6,4 on the first three balls of his over. After he bowled a wide on the very next ball, a heated exchange of words followed between both players. Warner came around and Siraj put a finger on his lips.

Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each.

DC chased down the total in just 16.4 overs, thanks to knocks from Phil Salt (87 in 45 balls), Rilee Rossouw (35* in 22 balls), Mitchell Marsh (26 in 17 balls) and skipper David Warner (22 in 14 balls).

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.

DC is in the final position with three wins and six losses, a total of six points. RCB is in the fifth position with five wins and four losses, with a total of 10 points. Both sides had won their previous matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans respectively.

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wndu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Msh Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor