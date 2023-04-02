IPL 2023: Wanted to finish the innings, says RR skipper Samson after win over SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Following his side's 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their campaign opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson expressed happiness with his side's performance and added that he wanted to finish the innings.

Fiery bowling spells from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Trent Boult helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) start off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Was wondering how we'll start this season, very happy with this. Having batters like Buttler and Jaiswal, the mindset with which they play the powerplay we can expect such starts. We are a very good side, but you know this format. So we need to keep our heads down. Today was a very good start but we are looking at finishing things well. For me, today I wanted to stay there and finish the innings. We will find out if there are any weaknesses as the tournament goes on," said Samson in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, RR put on 203/5 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by SRH. Openers Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) provided an explosive start to the side, putting together 85 runs in just 35 balls.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with 55 off 32 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. A cameo from Shimron Hetmyer (22* in 16 balls) helped RR reach beyond the 200-run mark.

Natrajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH with 2/23. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2/41 in his four overs as well. Umran Malik got one wicket as well.

In chase of 204, SRH never really looked like a threat. Debutant Harry Brook (13) failed in his debut IPL innings. Abdul Samad, an impact player, top scored with 32 in 32 balls. Mayank Agarwal also scored 27 in 23 balls, but SRH could score only 131/8 in their 20 overs. They lost the match by 72 runs.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers from RR, taking 4/17 in his four overs. Trent Boult also took 2/21 in his four overs. Holder and Ashwin also got a wicket each.

Buttler got the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Brief Scores: RR: 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, Jos Buttler 54, T Natrajan 2/23) defeated SRH: 131/8 (Abdul Samad 32, Mayank Agarwal 27, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor