IPL 2023: Was fantastic to bat with David Warner, he is a legend: DC batter Rilee Rossouw after loss to LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 : South Africa southpaw Rilee Rossouw, who represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said that it was fantastic to bat with skipper David Warner, who he called the "legend of the game".

The Delhi Capitals did not get off to the best of starts in the IPL 2023 after going down by 50 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday. The Lucknow side put up 193/6 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Delhi Capitals to 143/9.

Speaking about the game, Delhi Capitals' batter Rilee Rossouw said, "Unfortunately, we did not get the win. It was a bit too much to chase down over 190 on that wicket. It has been fantastic to be back in the IPL. There is a great buzz around the ground."

Rossouw, who scored 30 runs off 20 balls, also said, "It is a long tournament and we will definitely think about what we could have done better. We will strive to get a victory in the next one. Mark Wood bowled really well. We can be better on the field. It would have been a completely different game if we had taken our chances."

The South African expressed that he enjoyed batting with Captain David Warner, "It was fantastic to bat with a legend of the game. And to see how he goes about his business was something to behold."

LSG posted 193/6 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first. Kyle Mayers (73 off 38 balls, two fours and seven sixes) impressed on his IPL debut while Nicholas Pooran (36 off 21 balls, two fours and three sixes) also shined for LSG. The rest of the batters could not really do much.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) and Chetan Sakariya (2/53) were the picks of the bowlers for DC.

In reply, DC lost wickets regularly despite a solid 41-run opening stand between Prithvi Shaw (12) and skipper David Warner. Pacer Mark Wood ran riot over DC's batting lineup. Only Warner (56 off 48 with seven fours) and Rilee Rossouw (30 off 20, with three fours and a six) could score something noteworthy.

DC finished at 143/9 in 20 overs, losing by 50 runs. Wood's spell of 5/14 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi took two scalps as well.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in their next game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

