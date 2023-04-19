IPL 2023: We have to start stringing big partnerships, says Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh

New Delhi, April 19 Ahead of an important clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday admitted that the batters have to start putting big partnerships in the tournament.

Delhi are the only team without a win so far in IPL 2023. They are currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost all of their first five games.

With them losing 12 wickets in the power-play till now, Delhi have been unable to get the big partnerships which could propel the team to victories, apart from a lacklustre bowling show.

"We would certainly like to bat better. We've not been able to get off to good starts or we have lost wickets in clumps. We have to string partnerships and we need one player to get a big score. If we can do that, then we can turn it around," Marsh was quoted as saying by the franchise, ahead of Thursday's match.

Marsh further expressed that the side is working very hard to make a turnaround in the tournament after a horrorsome start.

"It's always difficult when things are not going right for the team. However, the spirits are high in the camp. We are a family at the Delhi Capitals and we care deeply about each other. We are all working extremely hard and hopefully, we can get a win in our next game," he said.

The 32-year old Marsh came into IPL 2023 after clinching the Player of the Series award in Australia's 2-1 ODI series win over India. He scored 194 runs at an average of 97, including two half-centuries coming in as a makeshift opener. But he hasn't fired yet in the IPL 2023 with the bat, though he's started to bowl after undergoing ankle surgery last year.

The Australian signed off by hoping he gets to score runs as soon as possible.

"I've got a lot of confidence in my processes and routines to go out there and play aggressively from ball one. I've not been able to execute my plans in the three games that I have played this season. But I know that my process works and therefore it's about sticking to your process and having good intent. Hopefully, I can start scoring runs," Marsh said.

