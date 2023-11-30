IPL 2024 Auction: BCCI sets 30 November as deadline for player registration

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has reportedly set 30 November as the final day for players to register for the auction that takes place next month.The development comes three days after the deadline for franchises to finalise their list of retained and released players. Players will have to submit their names along with No-Objection Certificates from their respective boards and according to a report on Cricbuzz have until Thursday to complete the process

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc is going to be the most sought-after name at the auction. Starc has affirmed that he wants to feature in the forthcoming edition of the IPL as it will serve as a preparatory ground for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the USA and the West Indies.Other than Starc, players who are likely to be a star attraction at the auction (in case they register) include names like Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and young sensation Rachin Ravindra among others.Head had made it absolutely clear that he was eyeing an opportunity to play in the upcoming season of the IPL ahead of Australia's World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against South Africa. The auction is set to be held on December 19.