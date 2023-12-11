IPL 2024 auction to held on December 19 in Dubai; 333 cricketers to go under hammer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will be taking place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19 making it the first-ever instance of an auction taking place overseas.

"The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023," IPL said in an officials statement.

The IPL auction will start on December 19 at 2.30 pm IST.

"Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations," it further read.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. The 13 players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

England batter Harry Brook and Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head have been placed in the top bracket of Rs 2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction

Australia's veteran batter Steve Smith headlined the first set of batters to go under the gavel in the IPL 2024 auction.

Despite being merely a one-day event, as opposed to the two-day mega auction held every four years, mini-auctions have produced some of the most costly deals, particularly in the category of overseas players. Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was purchased by Punjab for INR 18.5 crore in December last year, ahead of the 2023 season.

Last week, the player retention window for the Indian Premier League 2024 season drew to a close, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

Several renowned overseas players, including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, Australia captain Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood, India pacer Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, England bowler Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie Van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett and Mustafizur Rahman have been added in the highest reserve price list for IPL 2024.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, Cummins, South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee and Shardul Thakur will feature in the second set while Australia bowler Mitchell Starc has been listed in the fourth set.

Seven Australians, including 2023 World Cup hero Travis Head, have a starting bid of INR 2 crore.

The ten IPL franchises have had until November 15 to submit their list of retained and released players.

The 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have the largest purse available of Rs 38.15 crore followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 34 crore.

