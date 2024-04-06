IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar overtakes Malinga in tournament's wicket-taking charts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtook Sri Lankan and Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Lasith Malinga to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The veteran pacer accomplished the upward movement in charts against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Hyderabad.

In the match, Bhuvneshwar took a wicket for 28 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 7.00. He got the wicket of Rachin Ravindra.

Bhuvneshwar, who has represented now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) and SRH in the IPL, has played 164 matches, taking 171 wickets at an average of 26.63, with the best figures of 5/19.

Malinga in 122 matches for Mumbai Indians, took 170 wickets at an average of 19.79, with the best bowling figures of 5/13.

The top wicket-taker in IPL history is spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 193 wickets in 148 matches at an average of 21.3, with the best bowling figures of 5/40.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rachin Ravindra (12) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) got out early, reducing CSK to 54/2 in 7.1 overs.

Then knocks from Shivam Dube (45 in 24 balls, with two fours and four boundaries), Ravindra Jadeja (31 in 23 balls, with fours boundaries) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 in 30 balls, with two fours and six) took CSK to 165/5 in their 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/28), T Natarajan (1/39), skipper Cummins (1/29) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/29) were among the wickets for SRH.

In the run-chase, Travis Head (31 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Abhishek Sharma (37 in 12 balls, with three fours and four sixes) started off really well, taking SRH to 106 in 9.4 overs. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century (50 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Heinrich Klaasen (10*) and Nitish Reddy (11*) took SRH to a six-wicket win.

Moeen Ali (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Deepak Chahar and Maheesh Theekshana got a wicket too.

Abhishek's explosive knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

SRH has climbed to the fifth spot with two wins and two losses in four games, giving them four points. With the same win-loss ratio, CSK is at the third spot with four points due to a better run-rate.

