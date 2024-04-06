IPL 2024: Boost for Mumbai ahead of Delhi clash as Suryakumar Yadav joins camp, unleashes 'Supla' shot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : In a boost to the beleaguered Mumbai Indians, which is yet to post a win in the ongoing IPL season under new captain Hardik Pandya, number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav joined MI camp ahead of his team's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home scheduled for Sunday.

In a video posted by MI's official handle, SKY, as he is known to his fans, made a grand entry to Wankhede by unleashing his signature 'Supla Shot', a stroke hit behind the wicketkeeper.

"clears throat SUPLAAA SHOTTT #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @surya_14kumar," tweeted the official handle of MI.

𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘁 🗣️ 𝑺𝑼𝑷𝑳𝑨𝑨𝑨 𝑺𝑯𝑶𝑻𝑻𝑻 💙#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/Zz2cIn9zZX— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 5, 2024

Mumbai Indians is at the bottom of the table, having lost all their matches against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The captaincy of Hardik Pandya has not been received well by fans, with the skipper being booed in every stadium so far and receiving trolling from fans on social media as well. A match-winning performance will be important for Pandya and with Suryakumar having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in a match against South Africa last year, MI looks a lot stronger.

Suryakumar was the sixth-highest run-getter last time, scoring 605 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.21 and a strike rate of over 181, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 103*.

In 139 IPL matches, Suryakumar has scored 3,249 runs at an average of 32.17 and a strike rate of over 143, with a century and 21 fifties. His best score is 103*.

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj.

