Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 : Following his side's 106-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant said that they could not see the timer on the screen, which resulted in some poor Decision Review System (DRS) related calls.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produced a remarkable performance in all facets of the game against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

During the match, Delhi Capitals failed to make the best use of DRS, especially while bowling. Narine edged a delivery to Pant early in the innings, but Pant did not take the review on time, and neither did his teammates appeal for it. DC paid a price for it as Narine played an explosive knock that pretty much threw the Capitals out of the match.

Following the match, Pant said in the post-match presentation, "Our bowlers were all over the place. We just did not turn up on the day. Today was one of those days. As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target. I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, could not see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen (on not being able to take some DRS calls). But there are some things you can control, some things you cannot."

Speaking on bowling Axar for just one over and overall team performance, Pant said, "See the thought process was that we didn't want to use spinners but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflection as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come positive in the next match."

Talking about his fitness after making a return to cricket during this IPL following a life-threatening accident, the wicketkeeper-batter said, "I am doing fine. Getting out there. Enjoying every day but cricket has its own ups and downs."

KKR elected to bat first after winning the toss. Openers Phil Salt (18 in 12 balls, with four boundaries) and Sunil Narine gave the team a fine start with an explosive 60-run partnership. Next, a 104-run partnership between Narine (85 in 39 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and an 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took KKR to 164 in 12.3 overs.

Cameos from Andre Russell (41 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (26 in eight balls, with one four and three sixes) took the two-time champions to 272/7 in 20 overs.

Anrich Nortje (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers for DC but leaked a lot of runs. Ishant Sharma (2/43) was also solid with the ball. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, DC sank to 33/4. A 93-run partnership between skipper Rishabh (55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (54 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) helped DC put up a brief fight and provide some entertainment to their fans, but they were skittled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (3/27) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/33) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Mitchell Starc also picked up 2/25 in three overs. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took a wicket each.

Narine won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty. KKR is at the top, having won all their three games and getting six points. DC is in the ninth spot with one win and three losses, giving them two points.

