IPL 2024: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad overtakes Sachin Tendulkar's run tally

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad crossed the run-tally of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Sunday.

Gaikwad achieved this upward movement in charts during his side's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala.

In the game, Gaikwad scored 32 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of 152.38.

In 63 matches, Gaikwad has scored 2,338 runs at an average of 42.50 and a strike rate of 138.01, with two centuries and 18 fifties. He is the 45th-highest run-scorer in the IPL history.

In 78 matches of his IPL career from 2008-13, Sachin scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83, with a strike rate of 119.81. He scored a century and 13 fifties, with the best score of 100*.

The highest run-scorer in the IPL history is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who has scored 7,805 runs at an average of 38.44, with eight centuries and 54 fifties in 248 matches. His best score is 113*.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. CSK lost their wickets at regular intervals. It was knocks from Ravindra Jadeja (43 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (30 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) that took CSK to a respectable 167/9 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh got two wickets while Sam Curran got a wicket too.

CSK needs 168 runs to win.

