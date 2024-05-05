IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja achieves rare all-round record against PBKS

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tied with Australian legend Shane Watson and India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for having a double of 40-plus runs and three wickets most often in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game.

The veteran accomplished this feat during his side's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday.

In the game, Jadeja scored 43 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 165.38. He also took three wickets for 20 runs, getting the scalps of Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma.

Jadeja did it first against Deccan Chargers (48 and 5/16) during IPL 2012 and a knock of 62* and 3/13 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021.

Watson and Yuvraj have achieved this double thrice as well.

Coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and elected to field first. CSK lost their wickets at regular intervals. It was knocks from Ravindra Jadeja (43 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Daryl Mitchell (30 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) that took CSK to a respectable 167/9 in their 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh got two wickets while Sam Curran got a wicket too.

In the run-chase, PBKS lost two wickets early, with Tushar Deshpande (2/35) striking for Men in Yellow, but Prabhsimran Singh (30 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shashank Singh (27 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) helped them recover with a 53-run partnership. However, Ravindra Jadeja (3/20), Mitchell Santner (1/10) and Simarjeet Singh (2/16) helped CSK make a stunning comeback and restrict Punjab to 139/9 in their 20 overs.

Jadeja received the 'Player of the Match' performance for his three wickets and a knock of 43.

CSK has gone up to third place in the points table with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. PBKS is in the eighth spot with four wins, seven losses and just eight points.

