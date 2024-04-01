IPL 2024: David Warner overtakes Virat Kohli, becomes fifth-highest run-scorer in T20s

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Delhi Capitals and Australian opener David Warner on Sunday overtook star India batter Virat Kohli to become the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket.

The veteran left-handed batter accomplished this move up the charts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Visakhapatnam.

In the match, Warner scored 52 off 35 balls, consisting of five fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 148.73.

In 373 matches, Warner has scored 12,195 runs in 372 innings at an average of 37.17, with a strike rate of over 140.22. He has scored eight centuries and 102 half-centuries, with the best score of 135*.

In 379 matches, Virat has scored 12,175 runs at an average of 41.55 and at a strike rate of 133.54, with eight centuries and 93 fifties. His best score is 122*.

The leading T20 run-scorer is West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle, who has made 14,562 runs in 463 matches and 455 innings at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75. He has scored 22 centuries and 88 fifties. His best score is 175*.

DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor