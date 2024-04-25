IPL 2024: DC skipper Pant explains reason for handing Rasikh the 19th over following win over GT

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Following his side's four-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant said that he gave the penultimate over to pacer Rasikh Salam as pace spearhead Anrich Nortje was having a tough game.

All-round performances from Delhi Capitals (DC) players guided them to victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) by four runs in the 40th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Following the game, Pant said in the post-match presentation that Rasikh was given the 19th over because Nortje had a tough game. Nortje conceded 48 runs in three overs and took a wicket. His third over saw him get hit for 24 runs. Rasikh was given the 19th over with 37 runs to defend and the bowler repaid the skipper's faith by giving away 18 runs, but taking the wicket of Sai Kishore who was looking threatening.

"Nortje was having a tough time. T20 is a funny game, after 14-15 overs the ball was coming on nicely. So we wanted to trust Rasikh, always trust someone who is bowling well in a game. I think it is about instincts as a captain, it will come off sometimes. Happy it worked today," said Pant.

The captain also said that with DC at 43/3, they wanted to attack GT's main spinners. He also opened up on enjoying the game and his time on the field since his return from injury.

"Surely at 43/3, we wanted to just keep going and target their main spinners. If we get something, we will take it on and keep rotating the strike. Every day that I am in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100 per cent and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gave me confidence in a game. The more time I spend in the centre, the better I feel," he added.

Coming to the game, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a swift start from openers Jake Fraser McGurk (23 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Prithvi Shaw (11 in seven balls, with two fours), DC was restricted to 44/3. Then, Axar Patel (66 in 43 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Rishabh Pant launched a counterattack on GT. In the death overs, Pant joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (26* in seven balls, with three fours and two sixes) to destroy GT's death bowling. Pant finished at 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes.

DC was 224/4 in their 20 overs. Sandeep Warrier (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. A counter-attacking was once again in works as Wriddhiman Saha (39 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sai Sudarshan (65 in 39 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) had an 82-run partnership. In the later stages, David Miller (55 in 23 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Sai Kishore (13 in six balls with two sixes) and Rashid Khan (21* in 11 balls, with three fours and a six) put pressure on DC bowlers, but the hosts held their nerves to win the game by four runs, restricting GT to 220/8 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) were among the top bowlers for DC.

Pant took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with four wins, five losses and eight points. On the other hand, GT is at the seventh spot with the same win-loss and points, but an inferior net-run-rate.

