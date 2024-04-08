IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in pacer Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Delhi Capitals (DC) have roped in South African pacer Lizaad Williams as a replacement for Harry Brook for the remainder of the ongoing Premier League (IPL).

Brook, who was bought by DC for Rs 4 crore, has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, citing personal reasons. The batter took to Instagram and announced that he "made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL" and revealed that he lost his grandmother last month, who was his "rock." The England batter had also withdrawn from the five-match Test tour of India.

"Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England's Harry Brook for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," said a statement from the IPL.

Lizaad has joined DC at a base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Since making his international debut in 2021, Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 11 T20 Internationals, taking a total of 24 international wickets.

DC meanwhile, lost to Mumbai Indians in their match at Wankhede Stadium by 29 runs. Chasing a total of 235 runs set by MI after some heavy hitting by Rohit Sharma (49 in 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Ishan Kishan (42 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Tim David (45* in 21 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Romario Shepherd (39* in 10 balls, with three fours and four sixes), DC fell short of the target despite impressive fifties from Prithvi Shaw (66 in 40 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Tristan Stubbs's power-packed 71* in 25 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, DC was restricted to 205/8, losing by 29 runs.

MI is in eighth place in the points table with a win and three losses, giving them two points. DC is at the bottom, with a win in five matches, giving them two points.

DC's next match is against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 12.

