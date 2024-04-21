New Delhi [India], April 21 : Following his side's 67 run win over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins gave his take on bowlers being hit for so many runs as of late in T20 cricket.

After yet another century partnership between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma that continues to redefine the format, SRH reached 266/7 in their 20 overs, their third 250-plus total this season. A disciplined bowling effort, led by a four-fer from T Natrajan, kept DC away from the target despite laudable resistance from Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel.

Following the game, Cummins said during the post-match presentation, "Good record here, another great game of cricket. We need to keep that going. There was not much for the bowlers in the powerplay. It got better for the bowlers when the ball got softer. We were very excited to see them (Head and Abhishek) batting, but we had to bowl in the second half as well. We were really disciplined with the ball; the bowlers executed their plans."

In the match, SRH was put on the field first by DC. Head (89 in 32 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Abhishek (46 in 12 balls, with two fours and six sixes) put on an explosive stand of 131 runs in 6.2 overs. Later, contributions from Shahbaz Ahmed (59* in 29 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Nitish Kumar (37 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) came in handy to take SRH to 266/7 in their 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for DC with 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also got a six.

In the run chase, DC managed to keep up with SRH's run rate in the first half of their innings despite losig wickets. Knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (65 in 18 balls, five fours and seven sixes) and Abhishek Porel (42 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) kept the Capitals alive. However, after their dismissal, DC lost momentum and despite skipper Rishabh Pant's fighting (44 in 35 balls, with five fours and a six), the Capitals were restricted to 199 in 19.1 overs.

T Natrajan (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH.

Head took home the 'Player of the Match' award. SRH is now in second place in the table with five wins and two losses, giving them total of 10 points. DC is at seventh spot with three wins and five losses, giving them six points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor