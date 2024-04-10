IPL 2024: GT captain Shubman Gill wins toss, opts to field against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 : Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

With four wins from four matches, the Royals are currently at the top of the IPL points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.120.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have played five matches this season, winning two and losing three. GT are seventh in the IPL standings with four points and an NRR of -0.797.

RR have won five of their last five matches in the IPL coming into Wednesday's meeting whereas GT have won two in their last five outings.

Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar replaced Kane Williamson and BR Sharath for the Titans in Playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, GT captain Gill said, "Will bowl first. In case rain is in play, you want to chase things down. Not easy to set up a playing XI when your main players are injured. A couple of changes - Matthew Wade comes in for Kane. Manohar comes in for Sharath. In the past couple of games, we were in a brilliant position. It's just about finishing the crunch situations. The batting part is easy. When I'm batting I don't think about captaincy. While captain, you want to give players confidence."

RR skipper Sanju Samson said, "We also wanted to bowl first. The journey has been special. But as everyone knows, leading a team can't be done alone. Grateful for the support from Sanga and the team. Even if we've won all four games, there have been different challenges. Bit confused (about the playing XI). You can see it on the sheet."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

