Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 11 : Following his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill expressed happiness with his team's win and hoped that his "team of miracles" will do more "magic" in their remaining games and earn a place in playoffs.

Following centuries from Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill, pacer Mohit Sharma displayed a strong performance while defending a 232-run target as Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

GT is at the eighth spot with five wins and seven losses in 12 games, with a total of 10 points. CSK is in the fourth spot, with six wins, six losses, and 12 points.

In a video posted on the official X handle of the IPL, Gill said, "It feels special (the century and win). It was a must-win game for us, against Chennai, that too at our home ground. It feels that we have crossed a hurdle and two more to go. This is a team of miracles and I have experienced it with GT. You never know it with this time. Hopefully, we will do more magic in the remaining games."

Speaking on his century, Gill said that he was "in his zone". "I was focused on what I wanted to do and had no doubts. I thought I could execute everything I wanted."

On his century, Sudarshan said that it was a dream come true. "It definitely feels special. The icing on the cake is that we won. Winning gives you joy."

Coming to the match, CSK elected to field first after winning the toss. Sudarshan (103 in 51 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Gill (104 in 55 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) put on a 210-run opening partnership, which powered GT to 231/3 in their 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/33) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase, CSK was reduced to 10/3. Half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63 in 34 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Moeen Ali (56 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) temporarily posed a threat to GT with a 109-run partnership. But after that, CSK lost wickets regularly and was restricted to 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Mohit Sharma (3/31) and Rashid Khan (2/38) were among the top bowlers for GT.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

