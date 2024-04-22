IPL 2024: GT's Rahul Tewatia continues golden run as finisher, a look at his statistics

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Rahul Tewatia once again came in clutch, guiding his team to a last-over win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mullanpur Stadium on Sunday, continuing his strong streak as a finisher.

Chasing a modest total of 143, GT's batting faced hiccups on regular occasions as Harshal Patel, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone took wickets and troubled the 2022 champions with their cocktail of spin and pace.

Tewatia made an unbeaten 36 in 18 balls, with seven fours at a strike rate of 200 to win the game for GT.

The 'Iceman' as he was called by legendary West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop, has a fine record in successful run-chases for Gujarat Titans. In 10 successful run-chases, he has made 224 runs at an average of 112 and a strike rate of 163.50. His best score is 43*. He has also hit 26 fours and nine sixes while carrying out chases successfully.

The left-handed batter also loves playing against Punjab Kings. He shot to fame in 2020 while playing for Rajasthan Royals and clubbing Sheldon Cotrell for five sixes in his over when RR needed 51 in 18 balls while chasing 224 runs. The batter made 53 in 31 balls, with seven sixes and a strike rate of 170.96.

Since 2020 against PBKS, Tewatia has played five innings and scored 109 runs at an average of 54.5 and a strike rate of 187.93. He has scored eight fours and nine sixes against the Punjab bowling.

Tewatia is enjoying a prolific IPL season down the order, scoring 149 runs at an average of 29.80 in eight matches at a strike rate of 144.36. His best score is 36*.

Coming to the match, a fine spell from Sai Kishore (4/33) bundled out PBKS for 142 in their 20 overs.

PBKS failed to capitalise on momentum from a half-century of skipper Sam Curran (20) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) and it was contributions from Harpreet Brar (29) and Harpreet Singh (14) that took PBKS beyond 100 runs.

GT faced hiccups in their chase too, but knocks from Rahul Tewatia (36*), skipper Shubman Gill (35) and Sai Sudharsan (31) took the team to the finishing line with three wickets and five balls to spare.

Harshal Patel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Sai Kishore took home the Player of the Match award.

GT is in the sixth spot with four wins and four losses, giving them eight points. PBKS is in ninth spot, with two wins and six losses, giving them four points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor