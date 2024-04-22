IPL 2024: Harbhajan Singh gives his take on Virat Kohli's dismissal against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh backed the umpire's decision on Virat Kohli's dismissal against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kohli was in blistering form as he smacked two towering sixes in his knock of 18 off 7 balls during RCB's chase of 223. He was caught and bowled following a full toss from Harshit Rana which initially appeared to be a beamer.

Not amused after being given out by the on-field umpires, RCB's marquee batter referred the decision to the third umpire.

After going over the replays, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, giving him out. Furious at being adjudged out, Virat was seen remonstrating on the field and started walking off in anger as the Knights rejoiced.

Harbhajan backed the umpire's decision while stating that Kohli was out of the popping crease and since Harshit bowled a slower delivery it would have dipped and would have fallen below the waistline if Kohli had stayed in the crease.

"When Virat Kohli got out the ball was high, it was a slower delivery and there was a lot of debate about whether it should be deemed as no-ball because the ball was above the waistline. Virat was standing outside the crease and when you are that far hawkeye measures the waistline from the popping crease (the white line). This year BCCI has measured the height of each player and if the ball passes above the waistline then it is given a no-ball if not then the decision is not given," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"If Kohli was inside the crease then the ball was close to 0.92m which is less than Kohli's waistline (1.04). When we saw it from the naked eye the ball seemed quite high but Kohli was well outside the crease. The ball was going to dip because it was a slower one, if the ball was bowled with pace it could have been a no-ball. He was given out according to the rule. I believe that the ball would have dipped if he had stayed in the crease," Harbhajan added.

Before walking back in a huff, Virat was seen charging at one of the on-field umpires and contesting his dismissal. As he stormed back to the pavilion, the batter was seen smashing his willow on the ground and hitting a trash can with his gloves, causing it to tumble.

After falling short in the chase by one run, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis gave his take on the umpire's decision which raised a lot of controversy.

"Obviously, the rules are the rules. Virat and myself at that stage thought that possibly the ball was higher than his waist. I guess they measure it on the popping crease," RCB captain du Plessis said after the game

"In those situations, you'll always have one team that's happy and one team that doesn't feel like it's quite the right decision. But that's just how the game works," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor