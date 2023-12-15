IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the team’s captain for the Indian Premier League 2024 season. “It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” the side’s global head of performance Mahela Jayawardene said in a statement.

Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans in November this year, will replace Rohit Sharma. The latter had been at the helm of the side since 2013, taking over from Ricky Ponting.“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Jayawardene added.

Back in 2013, after MI had got off to a poor start under the captaincy of Ricky Ponting, the franchise would turn to Rohit Sharma to lead them. A call that resulted in their first-ever league title. Since then, Rohit has lead the team to four more titles – the joint-most for any captain alongside MS Dhoni.