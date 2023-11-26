IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in last minute twist

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been successfully traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. Pandya was included in the retention list given by GT but the trade was completed after the initial deadline for retention ended. While the retention deadline ended on November 26, the trading window will be open till December 12 and as a result, this trade can be completed. It is believed to be an all-cash deal and no other player was involved in the trade for Pandya.The deal has been formally approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL but the value of the trade is yet to become clear.

He was released by MI ahead of the 2022 season after injuries derailed his career; the all-rounder, then, made himself unavailable for international selection as he focussed on his recovery and rehab, and made a return to professional cricket with the Titans.Pandya was with the MI teams that won four of the five IPL titles that the franchise has won. Around the time that he was released was also when he was struggling with injuries and had even lost his place in the Indian team. However, his career got a second wind after leading Gujarat Titans to IPL success in 2022. In this year’s IPL, they finished runners-up after ending second best to Chennai Super Kings in a nail-biting final.