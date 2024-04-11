IPL 2024: Here's How Fans React on Being Asked If Rohit Sharma Joins RCB Next Year (Watch Video)

The Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), face an uncertain future regarding veteran batsman Rohit Sharma. Sharma, who captained the Mumbai Indians to a record-tying five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020, was removed from the leadership role ahead of the 2024 season.

The reins were handed to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai after a stint with the Gujarat Titans. This move sparked speculation about Sharma's potential departure from the franchise he has called home for over a decade. With the upcoming IPL 2025 mega-auction looming, reports suggest Sharma might be on the move.

Recently FanCode, a sports streaming platform based in India posted a video featuring commentator Chinmay Sharma. In the video, Sharma poses a hypothetical question to the audience: "How would you feel about Rohit Sharma in RCB?" The response, as expected, was overwhelmingly positive, with fans expressing their desire to see Sharma bat alongside Virat Kohli in RCB colours.

Earlier this month, performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, known as "Pdogg," sparked rumours of a potential player trade. During a conversation with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Agoram hinted at a trade with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that "almost went through" but ultimately fell apart at the last minute. "That MI player won't play at MI next season," Agoram cryptically mentioned, suggesting the player might move to either CSK ("Yellow Jersey") or Royal Challengers Bengaluru ("Red jersey").