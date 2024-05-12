IPL 2024: Is Rohit Sharma Hinting at a Move? Picture of Him in KKR Camp Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma has been the subject of intense speculation since the start of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Reports suggest a rift between Sharma and the franchise following his removal from the captaincy.

Rumors of Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians after the IPL have intensified. Speculation centers on him joining another franchise or entering the auction pool.

The chatter reached a fever pitch before the recent match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharma was seen conversing with KKR coach Abhishek Nayar, with some reports suggesting the conversation revolved around his relationship with Mumbai Indians.

Sharma reportedly said, "Everything is changing one by one ... It's up to them ... Whatever it is, it's my home, brother. It's the temple I built. Brother, this is my last (season) anyway."

0:01 Ek ek chiz change ho raha hai,

0:04 Wo unke upar hai mujhe faraq nhi padta

0:08 Mai to kahi jane nhi wala.

0:12 Jo bhi hai wo mera ghar hai bhai.

0:15 Jo temple maine banaya hai.

0:18 Mujhe kya ye to mera last h.

0:30 Next Year KKR me aa jaunga.@KKRiders's deleted video🎥 pic.twitter.com/GNxCTYessC — Prąɬყųʂɧ❤️‍🔥🚩 (@PratyushKumar45) May 10, 2024

Further fueling speculation, a viral picture shows Sharma in the Kolkata Knight Riders' dressing room during a rain delay, chatting with their players. His absence from his own team's dressing room raised eyebrows.

Rohit Sharma having a long chat with KKR players and support staff. pic.twitter.com/wU4VMPHS3p — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 11, 2024

However, Sharma's performance has been inconsistent. While he impressed in the first half of the season, he has struggled in recent games, scoring only 33 runs in his last five innings.